Karl-Anthony Towns News: Questionable to play Tuesday
Towns (personal) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
Towns has recently been on the injury report due to a knee injury, but he has played in the Knicks' last two games and is coming off a 19/16 double-double against the Heat on Sunday. He could miss Tuesday's game while attending to a personal matter, which would lead to more minutes for Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.
