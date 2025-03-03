Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Questionable to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 2:52pm

Towns (personal) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Towns has recently been on the injury report due to a knee injury, but he has played in the Knicks' last two games and is coming off a 19/16 double-double against the Heat on Sunday. He could miss Tuesday's game while attending to a personal matter, which would lead to more minutes for Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
