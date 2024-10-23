Karl-Anthony Towns News: Quiet in season opener

Towns closed with 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran center didn't make much of an impact in his Knicks debut, taking a back seat on offense to Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Towns should see his numbers grow as he gets more comfortable with his new teammates, and his familiarity with coach Tom Thibodeau's system from their time together with the Timberwolves should help accelerate the process. Towns averaged 25.4 points and 11.6 rebounds a game during the two full seasons he played under Thibodeau in Minnesota, but the 28-year-old may not be capable of that sort of production consistently at this stage of his career.