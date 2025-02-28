Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns News: Ready to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Towns (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns missed Wednesday's game against the 76ers with a knee injury, but the star big man will return here and should handle his regular workload as one of the Knicks' go-to options on offense. Towns is averaging 25.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of February.

