Karl-Anthony Towns News: Rebounds with big double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Towns totaled 31 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 139-125 win over Toronto.

Towns teased his first triple-double of the campaign in Monday's easy win, co-leading the Knicks with 31 points alongside OG Anunoby and also tying with Jalen Brunson for the team high with seven assists. It was an emphatic rebound performance for Towns, who had scored a season-low 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field in Saturday's win over New Orleans. The star big man continues to flourish during his first year in New York, shooting a career-high 45.6 percent from downtown and averaging a career-best 13.9 rebounds over 27 appearances in 2024-25.

