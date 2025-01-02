Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Red-hot scoring streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 2, 2025 at 10:40am

Towns contributed 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over Utah.

Towns continued his red-hot scoring streak against the Jazz on Wednesday, dropping a game-high 31 points while helping shoulder the load in Jalen Brunson's (calf) absence. The veteran big man has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and 12 times this season, including two scoring performances of 44 or more points.

