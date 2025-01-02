Karl-Anthony Towns News: Red-hot scoring streak continues

Towns contributed 31 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over Utah.

Towns continued his red-hot scoring streak against the Jazz on Wednesday, dropping a game-high 31 points while helping shoulder the load in Jalen Brunson's (calf) absence. The veteran big man has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and 12 times this season, including two scoring performances of 44 or more points.