Karl-Anthony Towns News: Scores 31 points in win

Towns provided 31 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 122-103 win over the Wizards.

Towns delivered a dominant performance on both ends of the court, limiting the impact of Alex Sarr while also recording his 17th double-double with at least 30 points this season. The star big man has been tasked with handling a bigger workload on offense due to the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle), and Towns has been thriving in that regard. He's averaging 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per game across 10 appearances since the beginning of March.