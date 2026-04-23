Karl-Anthony Towns News: Secures double-double in loss

Towns provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns didn't post an eye-popping night offensively, but he crashed the glass for his first double-double of the series. He also made an impact across the board by tallying a pair of blocks and steals. The Knicks received 20-plus points from Towns, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, but it wasn't quite enough to bring home the victory.