Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Set to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Towns (calf) has been cleared to play Monday against the Nuggets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Towns carried a questionable tag leading up to Monday's tipoff, but he's now been cleared by the team's training staff to run the floor. He's produced at a high level over his last five appearances, averaging 29.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now