It was Towns' second game in Minnesota since being traded by the Timberwolves to the Knicks in October 2024. The superstar big man put on a show in his return to Target Center, carrying the Knicks' offense in the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). Towns finished with a season-high 40 points, though it wasn't enough for New York to come away with the road win. It was his 19th double-double of the season, which ranks third most in the NBA behind Nikola Jokic (26) and Jalen Johnson (20). Towns has averaged 23.6 points on 54.6 percent shooting along with 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.7 minutes per game since Dec. 2.