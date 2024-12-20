Karl-Anthony Towns News: Shines in win over Minnesota

Towns posted 32 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 133-107 win over Minnesota.

Towns turned heads in this huge win over his former team. He became the second player in NBA history with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers made in a game, something only DeMarcus Cousins had achieved in the past. Towns extended his double-double streak to 16 games, but he's taken his game to another level of late. The star big man is averaging 23.0 points, 18.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game since the beginning of December.