Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Sixth straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 10:01am

Towns logged 27 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Raptors.

The double-double was Towns' sixth straight and 31st of the season, putting him second in the NBA behind only Domantas Sabonis' 32. Towns did miss Monday's contest due to knee soreness, but he's looked plenty healthy when he's been on the court, averaging 30.2 points, 16.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks during his double-double streak while shooting 60.5 percent from the floor and 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from beyond the arc.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now