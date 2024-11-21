Karl-Anthony Towns News: Sizzles with 34 points in win

Towns posted 34 points (12-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 victory over the Suns.

The Knicks are getting what they asked for with the Towns trade. Towns notched his fifth consecutive double-double against a struggling Phoenix squad, and he's hit that threshold 12 times through 14 games. Expect another big night from Towns as they meet Utah, another team that's struggling in the interior.