Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Sizzles with 34 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Towns posted 34 points (12-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 victory over the Suns.

The Knicks are getting what they asked for with the Towns trade. Towns notched his fifth consecutive double-double against a struggling Phoenix squad, and he's hit that threshold 12 times through 14 games. Expect another big night from Towns as they meet Utah, another team that's struggling in the interior.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
