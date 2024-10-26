Karl-Anthony Towns News: Strong double-double in win

Towns ended Friday's 123-98 win over the Pacers with 21 points (5-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 15 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

Towns was quiet in the season-opening loss to the Celtics on Tuesday, but he bounced back here and dominated near the rim on both ends of the court. That wasn't an easy thing in this matchup, as he had to deal with Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner all game long. Towns should be a strong bet for a double-double every time he steps on the court, as he notched 31 of those in 2023-24 between the regular season and the playoffs with the Timberwolves.