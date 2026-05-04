Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Stuffs stat sheet in limited run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 8:46pm

Towns tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 20 minutes in Monday's 137-98 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Towns picked up two fouls in the opening quarter and logged just five minutes during the period. However, he stuffed the stat sheet over the next two quarters before sitting out the fourth. The star big man tied the team highs in assists and blocks while finishing third in rebounds, and he matched the team-best mark in triples made as well. Towns continues to produce across the board and will look to keep it up in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 25
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago