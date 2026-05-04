Karl-Anthony Towns News: Stuffs stat sheet in limited run

Towns tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 20 minutes in Monday's 137-98 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Towns picked up two fouls in the opening quarter and logged just five minutes during the period. However, he stuffed the stat sheet over the next two quarters before sitting out the fourth. The star big man tied the team highs in assists and blocks while finishing third in rebounds, and he matched the team-best mark in triples made as well. Towns continues to produce across the board and will look to keep it up in Game 2 on Wednesday.