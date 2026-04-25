Karl-Anthony Towns News: Triple-doubles in Game 4 win
Towns registered 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 win over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Towns notched the first postseason triple-double of his career and finished with a plus-16 differential in the 16-point win. He played a pivotal role in helping the Knicks even up their first-round series with the Hawks, and now they'll head back to New York for Game 5 on Tuesday.
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