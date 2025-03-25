Karl-Anthony Towns News: Triple-doubles in win

Towns posted 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Towns recorded his first triple-double since arriving in New York, joining Josh Hart as the only pair of Knick teammates in history to record a triple-double in the same game. Despite a few bumps and bruises, Towns continues to put together arguably the best season of his career. Through 64 games, he is averaging 24.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.7 combined steals and blocks in 35.0 minutes per game.