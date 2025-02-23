Karl-Anthony Towns News: Tweaks knee during Sunday's loss

Towns accumulated 24 points (9-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and 18 rebounds across 41 minutes during Sunday's 118-105 loss to the Celtics.

Towns briefly left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after landing awkwardly on a dunk attempt on Kristaps Porzingis. Towns was able to return quickly, and he told reporters after the game that he bypassed the medical staff's wishes to have his knee examined, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. Towns' knee will be closely monitored over the next couple of days and could put him in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's game against the 76ers.