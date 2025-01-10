Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Towns (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns will shake off a questionable tag due to right knee patellar tendonopathy. The star big man has appeared in four of the club's last five outings, during which he has averaged 29.8 points, 18.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 37.5 minutes per contest.

