Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Towns (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns was a game-time call for Sunday's game after missing Friday's contest against the Nets due to a left knee contusion, but he was able to go through pregame warmups and will start. Since and including Nov. 1, Towns has averaged 28.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now