Karl-Anthony Towns News: Will play vs. Boston

Towns (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Towns was in danger of missing this game against the defending NBA champions after being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day with the knee issue. However, he was surprisingly cleared ahead of the game Saturday, giving the Knicks a better chance of getting the best of the Celtics at Madison Square Garden. The star big man is averaging a career-high 13.6 rebounds per game this season to go along with 24.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting a career-high 42.3 percent from deep for New York.