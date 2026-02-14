Karl-Anthony Towns News: Wins Shooting Stars event

Towns and Team Knicks defeated Team Cameron in the final round of the 2026 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars event Saturday.

Joined by Jalen Brunson and Allan Houston, Towns and his squad led the first round with 31 points to advance to the final against Team Cameron's Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson and Corey Maggette. Although Team Cameron opened the final round with 38 points, Team Knicks fired back with 47. Towns hit two of the team's five four-point shots en route to the victory. Towns and Brunson will now prepare to face off against one another in Sunday's Team World versus Team USA Stripes NBA All-Star Game.