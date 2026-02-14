Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns News: Wins Shooting Stars event

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 4:06pm

Towns and Team Knicks defeated Team Cameron in the final round of the 2026 NBA All-Star Shooting Stars event Saturday.

Joined by Jalen Brunson and Allan Houston, Towns and his squad led the first round with 31 points to advance to the final against Team Cameron's Kon Knueppel, Jalen Johnson and Corey Maggette. Although Team Cameron opened the final round with 38 points, Team Knicks fired back with 47. Towns hit two of the team's five four-point shots en route to the victory. Towns and Brunson will now prepare to face off against one another in Sunday's Team World versus Team USA Stripes NBA All-Star Game.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karl-Anthony Towns See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago