Karlo Matkovic Injury: Considered week-to-week
Matkovic (back) will be week-to-week going forward, the Pelicans announced Tuesday.
Matkovic has progressed to the return to play conditioning phase of his rehabilitation program, but he will miss another week of action. He's missed the past nine games for the Pelicans, but he could have a larger role in the near future with the franchise possibly looking to be sellers at the deadline.
