Karlo Matkovic Injury: Iffy for Friday
Matkovic (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Boston.
Matkovic has been sidelined for four straight games due to a back injury, but he'll have a chance to return Friday after being upgraded to questionable. He'll presumably need to prove his health in shootaround and warmups to gain clearance to suit up.
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