Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Matkovic (back) is questionable for Friday's game against Boston.

Matkovic has been sidelined for four straight games due to a back injury, but he'll have a chance to return Friday after being upgraded to questionable. He'll presumably need to prove his health in shootaround and warmups to gain clearance to suit up.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
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