Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Matkovic is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to a non-COVID illness.

Matkovic was inserted into the starting lineup in New Orleans' most recent outing but could be forced to sit out Saturday. If Matkovic is ultimately downgraded to out against Sacramento, Javonte Green and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates to receive increased playing time.

