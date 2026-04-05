Karlo Matkovic Injury: Out Sunday
Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Matkovic will miss a third straight game due to back spasms. In his absence, Derik Queen has been seeing more minutes. Matkovic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Jazz.
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