Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Matkovic (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah.

Matkovic is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive contest due to a lower-back issue. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, Derik Queen and Yves Missi would be candidates to see increased minutes.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
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