Karlo Matkovic Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Matkovic (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Utah.
Matkovic is in danger of missing a fourth consecutive contest due to a lower-back issue. If the big man is ultimately ruled out, Derik Queen and Yves Missi would be candidates to see increased minutes.
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