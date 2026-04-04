Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 1:44pm

Matkovic (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Matkovic hasn't played in the Pelicans' last two games, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's tipoff. The big man is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 boards per game since the All-Star break, so even if he's cleared to play, his fantasy upside would be fairly low.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
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