Karlo Matkovic Injury: Questionable to play Sunday
Matkovic (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Matkovic hasn't played in the Pelicans' last two games, and a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's tipoff. The big man is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 boards per game since the All-Star break, so even if he's cleared to play, his fantasy upside would be fairly low.
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