Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Matkovic, who hasn't played since Dec. 4 due to low back disc protrusion, progressed to the return-to-competition conditioning phase of his rehab program before Christmas but remains week-to-week. Even when available, it's unlikely Matkovic has a role with the NBA squad and will likely return to action in the G League.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now