Karlo Matkovic Injury: Remains out

Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Matkovic, who hasn't played since Dec. 4 due to low back disc protrusion, progressed to the return-to-competition conditioning phase of his rehab program before Christmas but remains week-to-week. Even when available, it's unlikely Matkovic has a role with the NBA squad and will likely return to action in the G League.