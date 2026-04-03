Karlo Matkovic Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Matkovic (back) won't play Friday in Sacramento.
This will be Matkovic's second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Magic. Matkovic's absence should open up minutes for Derik Queen and Yves Missi.
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