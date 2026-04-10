Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Matkovic (back) is out for Friday's game against Boston.

Matkovic will be sidelined for the fifth straight time Friday, and at this point, it would be a surprise to see him suit up for the season finale Sunday.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
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