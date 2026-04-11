Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play in season finale

Matkovic (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Matkovic will sit out the regular-season finale due to a back injury, the same one that sidelined him for the Pelicans' previous five games. The big man was a bench piece all season long and started in just two of his 62 regular-season contests, averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 14.7 minutes per contest.