Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play in season finale
Matkovic (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Matkovic will sit out the regular-season finale due to a back injury, the same one that sidelined him for the Pelicans' previous five games. The big man was a bench piece all season long and started in just two of his 62 regular-season contests, averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 14.7 minutes per contest.
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