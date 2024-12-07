Fantasy Basketball
Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Matkovic is dealing with lower back soreness, and he will be held out of Saturday's game as a result. He could return for Sunday's game against the Spurs, though the 23-year-old forward hasn't seen much playing time off the bench even when he is available to play.

