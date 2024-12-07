Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. OKC

Matkovic (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Matkovic is dealing with lower back soreness, and he will be held out of Saturday's game as a result. He could return for Sunday's game against the Spurs, though the 23-year-old forward hasn't seen much playing time off the bench even when he is available to play.