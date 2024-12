The Pelicans assigned Matkovic to the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.

Matkovic hasn't been a part of the Pelicans' regular rotation this year, so he'll continue to get extended looks with the G League club. He's averaged 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 30.3 minutes per game across eight G League appearances.