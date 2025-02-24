Karlo Matkovic News: Career-best scoring effort

Matkovic registered 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Sunday's 114-96 victory over the Spurs.

The 19 points were a career high for the 2024 second-round pick, as Matkovic continues to see his role in the Pelican's frontcourt grow. He's played more than 20 minutes in six of eight February contests (two starts), averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 boards, 1.8 blocks, 1.4 steals, 0.6 threes and 0.5 steals in 23.5 minutes on the month. Even with Kelly Olynyk moving into the starting five alongside Yves Missi coming out of the All-Star break, New Orleans seems committed to getting Matkovic consistent court time.