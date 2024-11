Matkovic posted 20 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 112-91 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Matkovic scored at least 20 points in the G League for the second time this season and extended his double-double streak to six games. He's averaging 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.