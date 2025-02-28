Fantasy Basketball
Karlo Matkovic News: Double-doubles in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:50am

Matkovic totaled 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 win over the Suns.

Matkovic stepped into a starting role Thursday due to the absence of Kelly Olynyk (rest) and thrived en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Even though Matkovic's upside is limited due to the nature of his bench role, he's been putting up solid numbers of late. He's scored in double digits in three of his last five appearances, averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 boards per contest since the beginning of February.

