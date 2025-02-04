Karlo Matkovic News: Fares well in loss
Matkovic finished Monday's 125-113 loss to the Nuggets with five points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes.
The Pelicans were without Daniel Theis for a second consecutive game, allowing Matkovic to play an extended role off the bench. He set career-high marks in rebounds (11) and assists (4), and his strong play could give the coaching staff something to think about going forward.
