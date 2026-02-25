Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic News: Fares well off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Matkovic finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Warriors.

Matkovic recorded a season-high three blocks in the win, providing a big lift off the bench on both sides of the floor. His workloads haven't been large enough for him to make a consistent impact in fantasy, however. Over his last seven games, he's averaging 16.6 minutes with 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karlo Matkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karlo Matkovic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
50 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
112 days ago