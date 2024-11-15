Karlo Matkovic News: Grabs 14 boards

Matkovic finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and five blocks in 31 minutes during Thursday's 121-95 win over the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Matkovic led the team in rebounds and secured his first double-double of the season with a strong performance Thursday evening. He was also impressive on the defensive end by collecting a game-high five swats. Matkovic should continue to see plenty of chances to fine-tune his game while with the Squadron.