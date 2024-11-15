Fantasy Basketball
Karlo Matkovic News: Grabs 14 boards in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 7:10am

Matkovic finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists across 31 minutes Thursday in the G League Birmingham Squadron's 121-95 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Matkovic led Birmingham in rebounds and secured his first double-double of the G League season. Despite possessing a spot on the Pelicans' 15-man roster, Matkovic should continue to see the bulk of his playing time with the Squadron during his rookie season.

