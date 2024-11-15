Karlo Matkovic News: Grabs 14 boards in G League
Matkovic finished with 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks and four assists across 31 minutes Thursday in the G League Birmingham Squadron's 121-95 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Matkovic led Birmingham in rebounds and secured his first double-double of the G League season. Despite possessing a spot on the Pelicans' 15-man roster, Matkovic should continue to see the bulk of his playing time with the Squadron during his rookie season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now