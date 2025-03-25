Fantasy Basketball
Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic News: Leading scorer from second unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:13am

Matkovic finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers.

The rookie center led the Pelicans in scoring on the night in an efficient performance. Matkovic tied his season highs in points and threes in the process, but his workload and production remain inconsistent -- he'd scored in single digits in four straight games prior to Monday.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
