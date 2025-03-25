Karlo Matkovic News: Leading scorer from second unit

Matkovic finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 112-99 victory over the 76ers.

The rookie center led the Pelicans in scoring on the night in an efficient performance. Matkovic tied his season highs in points and threes in the process, but his workload and production remain inconsistent -- he'd scored in single digits in four straight games prior to Monday.