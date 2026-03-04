Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic News: Left out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 9:50am

Matkovic (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Pelicans' 110-101 loss to the Lakers.

For the first time since Dec. 31, Matkovic failed to see any run off the bench, ending a streak of 27 consecutive appearances during which he shot 62.2 percent from the field and averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. Matkovic's absence from the rotation was a byproduct of interim head coach James Borrego's decision to restructure the starting lineup. Borrego went with a smaller starting five featuring Zion Williamson at center, resulting in DeAndre Jordan moving to the bench and serving as one of the Pelicans' backup big men along with Derik Queen and Yves Missi.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karlo Matkovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karlo Matkovic See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
57 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
92 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
98 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
119 days ago