Karlo Matkovic News: Left out of rotation
Matkovic (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Tuesday in the Pelicans' 110-101 loss to the Lakers.
For the first time since Dec. 31, Matkovic failed to see any run off the bench, ending a streak of 27 consecutive appearances during which he shot 62.2 percent from the field and averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 assists in 15.9 minutes per game. Matkovic's absence from the rotation was a byproduct of interim head coach James Borrego's decision to restructure the starting lineup. Borrego went with a smaller starting five featuring Zion Williamson at center, resulting in DeAndre Jordan moving to the bench and serving as one of the Pelicans' backup big men along with Derik Queen and Yves Missi.
