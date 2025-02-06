Karlo Matkovic News: Nears double-double in spot start

Matkovic closed with 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 144-119 loss to the Nuggets.

The Pelicans pivoted from Javonte Green and experimented with Matkoivc, who made his first career start in the NBA. Although Brandon Ingram had logged several absences before being traded away, his departure will force New Orleans to scour their lineup and investigate other starting combinations prior to the arrival of Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk.