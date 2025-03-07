Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic News: Plays 21 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:08am

Matkovic logged six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 loss to the Rockets.

Despite a sizable role with the second unit, Matkovic's fantasy appeal has been limited to deeper formats. Over his last four outings, Matkovic hit 30.8 percent from the field to go with averages of 4.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now