Karlo Matkovic News: Plays well off bench

Matkovic ended with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Knicks.

This was a solid showing for Matkovic, but with the Pelicans no longer in the mix for a playoff spot, it will be interesting to see if the team looks to get Derik Queen more involved at the expense of Matkovic. The veteran holds averages of 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest this season.