Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic News: Posts first double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:30am

Matkovic chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 129-111 win over Dallas.

Matkovic nabbed his first double-double of the year, and he's resurfaced in the Pelicans' rotation for six straight games after falling out of the mix. New Orleans appears to be content with riding a hot-hand approach at center between Yves Missi, Derik Queen and Matkovic. That said, Matkovic hasn't drawn a start since Jan. 7 and might remain tough to trust in fantasy lineups in this timeshare.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
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