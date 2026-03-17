Karlo Matkovic News: Posts first double-double
Matkovic chipped in 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during Monday's 129-111 win over Dallas.
Matkovic nabbed his first double-double of the year, and he's resurfaced in the Pelicans' rotation for six straight games after falling out of the mix. New Orleans appears to be content with riding a hot-hand approach at center between Yves Missi, Derik Queen and Matkovic. That said, Matkovic hasn't drawn a start since Jan. 7 and might remain tough to trust in fantasy lineups in this timeshare.
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