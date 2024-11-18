Karlo Matkovic News: Recalled to NBA

The Pelicans recalled Matkovic from the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday.

Matkovic made four appearances with the Squadron, averaging 17.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game. On Sunday, he posted 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 27 minutes during a blowout win over the G League's Oklahoma City Blue.