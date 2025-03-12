Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic News: Scores 15 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Matkovic recorded 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 victory over the Clippers.

Kelly Olynyk rested Tuesday, allowing Matkovic to see extended run off the bench. Mo Bamba, who just signed a 10-day contract with the team, didn't have much success as he finished scoreless in 15 minutes with seven boards. Matkovic is gaining some steam in fantasy leagues, posting averages of 11.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers in 22.8 minutes per game over his last four contests.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now