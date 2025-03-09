Karlo Matkovic News: Solid output off bench

Matkovic produced 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 26 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to Memphis.

Yves Missi continues to start at center for the Pelicans, but Matkovic continues to make a strong case to see more minutes on a steady basis. He was a non-factor in the rotation in the first three months of the campaign, but he's been playing a bigger role since the beginning of February. This has resulted in him scoring in double digits in six of his last 16 contests despite starting just three times over that stretch. Until Matkovic can establish himself as the Pelicans' go-to option at center, however, his upside will be fairly low and almost exclusively limited to deep formats where he can be a streaming option in the frontcourt.