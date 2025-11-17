The No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Jakucionis was sidelined at the beginning of the season due to a right groin strain, but he was cleared to play Nov. 5. However, after failing to crack the Miami rotation in the first six games in which he suited up, Jakucionis was sent to Sioux Falls to pick up some extended playing time. Jakucionis started and handled heavy usage in his Sioux Falls debut, but his results were less than stellar. In addition to the poor shooting display, Jakucionis finished with a 2:6 assist-to-turnover ratio.